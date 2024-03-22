Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share.

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $41.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at $242,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares in the company, valued at $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Allan Davis sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $50,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,289.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,841. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,033 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

