Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Rafael Amado Sells 2,544 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at $378,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rafael Amado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of ZLAB opened at $17.25 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. The business had revenue of $65.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Stories

