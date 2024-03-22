ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) CEO James Christopher Foster Sells 80,542 Shares of Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) CEO James Christopher Foster sold 80,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $90,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,370,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,614,933.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZeroFox Stock Performance

ZeroFox stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $138.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZeroFox by 3.6% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 59,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ZeroFox by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox in the second quarter worth $278,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

