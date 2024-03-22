Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg Sells 5,007 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $332,765.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $335,869.56.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

ZM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.32. 61,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,604. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoom Video Communications

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.