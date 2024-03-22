ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.67, but opened at $21.10. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 1,209,226 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

