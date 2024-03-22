Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.25.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,982 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 122,281 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 83,182 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

