Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.00

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 46904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.76).
Zytronic Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of £5.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.14.
About Zytronic
Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology, as well as zypos, zybrid, zytouch, zyprofilm, zyfilm, RFI and EMI shielded filters, and optical filters and display protection glass.
