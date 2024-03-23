16,081 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85,382 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

