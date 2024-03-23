18,629 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. 4,501,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $57.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.