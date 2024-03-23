1,952 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PH. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $554.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.26 and a fifty-two week high of $561.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

