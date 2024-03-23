23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 38,548 Shares of Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $17,732.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,252,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,064.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
23andMe Price Performance
NASDAQ ME opened at $0.40 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.28.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 210.48% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million.
Institutional Trading of 23andMe
About 23andMe
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
