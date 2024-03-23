23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Insider Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 38,548 Shares of Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $17,732.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,252,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,064.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ME opened at $0.40 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.28.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 210.48% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in 23andMe by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in 23andMe by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 83.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 168.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

