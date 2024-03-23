2,544 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,772,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after acquiring an additional 166,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 140,517 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 234,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 624,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
SLYG traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 105,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
