27,000 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.97. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $227.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

