2,786 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.79. 2,581,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,518. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 213.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

