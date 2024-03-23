381 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 381 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $11.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $499.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,413,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

