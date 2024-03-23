4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $54,722.50 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $54,722.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,315.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 27th, Scott Bizily sold 1,909 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,270.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $48,422.50.

On Thursday, February 8th, Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $171,710.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $35.61.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDMT

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.