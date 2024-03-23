535,027 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Acquired by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 535,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,292,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises about 13.0% of CGC Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,662,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.59. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96.

