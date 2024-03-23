6,558 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,003. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

