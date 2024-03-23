6,868 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $292.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.