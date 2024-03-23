71,087 Shares in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Bought by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

MORT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,159. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.