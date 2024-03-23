8,000 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.17. 298,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.71. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.56.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

