88,720 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,819,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.22% of iShares S&P 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.48. 126,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.20. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

