Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Up to $12.20

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.65. Abacus Life shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 3,992 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABL. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

