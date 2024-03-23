Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.970-12.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.8 billion-$66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.2 billion. Accenture also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.97-12.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $337.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.99. Accenture has a 1 year low of $259.30 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $211.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,879,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,048,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

