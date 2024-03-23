Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,992 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 212,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,137,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,758,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on F. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

