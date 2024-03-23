Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,459 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle stock opened at $127.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $351.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

