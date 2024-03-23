Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Raymond James increased their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

