Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after buying an additional 1,216,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,613,000 after purchasing an additional 416,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,498,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $95.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.