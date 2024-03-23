Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,179,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.02 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.12.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

