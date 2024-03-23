Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $55,839,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $49,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,070 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYCB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,221,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,036,168. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

