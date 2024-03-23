Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. 28,503,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,545,216. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

