Accurate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

