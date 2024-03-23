Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.73. 79,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $136.64 and a 52-week high of $187.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.