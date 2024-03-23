Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATNM. B. Riley lowered their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 385,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 288,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 197,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,098,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

