ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.33

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.62 million. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $2,297,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,444,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $2,297,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,444,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,948,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,021 shares of company stock valued at $27,115,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

