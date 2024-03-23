Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 268,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Conagra Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,004,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 75.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,792,000 after buying an additional 1,614,986 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

