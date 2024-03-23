Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 23,547 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,547 shares during the period. Universal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,800,000 after buying an additional 203,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,755,000 after purchasing an additional 178,592 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal by 2,841.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,620,000 after buying an additional 114,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Universal by 17,471.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVV opened at $50.59 on Friday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $67.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $821.51 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

