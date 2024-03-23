Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 96,235 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,235 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 30,303.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 91.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $894.98 million, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.88.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -615.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRSP shares. Bank of America downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.