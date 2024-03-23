Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAP. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.41.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $85.81 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 115.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.