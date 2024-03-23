Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 43,610 shares in the last quarter. Vitol Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at $951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

