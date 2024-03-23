Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $179.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

