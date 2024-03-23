AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Up 0.4%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.74. 759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

