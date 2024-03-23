AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.00

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 475609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

AerCap Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

