Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.89. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

