Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Aion has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,069.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00109343 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00039782 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00017637 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003038 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

