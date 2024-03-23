Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading Up 6.4%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. Approximately 292,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 707,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $855.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $517.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

