Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EADSY. UBS Group raised shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EADSY opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. Airbus has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $46.35.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

