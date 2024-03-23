Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Trading Up 1.5 %

AIRG stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airgain by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Airgain by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

