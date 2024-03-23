Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Shares Down 15.9%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.67. 2,395,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,522,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AISP. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airship AI by 70.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Airship AI by 12.7% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Airship AI by 6.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,598,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

