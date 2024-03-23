Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $108.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.